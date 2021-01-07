Teens sentenced for killing 87-year-old Pocatello woman

POCATELLO — Two teens who pleaded guilty to the murder of an 87-year-old Pocatello woman were sentenced Thursday by Bannock County Judge Robert C. Naftz.

As part of a plea agreement, Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, 18, was sentenced 27 years to life in prison. Dustin Garrett Alfaro, 19, was ordered to serve 22 years to life. Prior to sentencing, both defendants waived their right to appeal.

Rodriguez-Romero and Alfaro broke into Arlyne Koehler’s home in March 2019 and stabbed her to death. At the time of the murder, Rodriguez-Romero was just 17-years-old and Alfaro 18.

Both were charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder and a felony weapons enhancement for their involvement in Koehler’s death.

“I considered protection of society, punishment, deterrence and rehabilitation, and whether or not you would be a viable candidate to be placed on probation,” Naftz said in sentencing Rodriguez-Romero. “I came to the same conclusion that I did with Mr. Alfaro – that a lesser sentence in this case would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.”

The sentencing came following victim impact statements by several members of Koehler’s family.

“She never hurt anybody,” Koehler’s daughter Theresa Dickerson said. “She would have given you anything in that house, but the only thing you took of value was her life.”

Both defendants appeared in court, wearing yellow jail jumpsuits with masks covering their faces. At times, Alfaro appeared remorseful, lowering his head into his hands while listening to statements from family of the victim. Rodriguez-Romero, on the other hand, remained stoic and emotionless throughout the proceedings.

Given the opportunity to speak, Rodriguez-Romero declined, offering only a “yes, your honor” when he was asked if he was waiving his right to comment by the judge.

Alfaro, who was instructed by his counsel to avoid displays of emotion, according to public defender David Martinez, offered a brief apology to the family of the victim.

“My name is Dustin Alfaro,” he said. “And I would just like to apologize to the Koehler family for my involvement in this, this is terrible. And I want to tell my family that I love them greatly, more than anything in the whole world.”

Before having Koehler’s family members speak, Bannock County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor JaNiece Price offered details of the crime.

Rodriguez-Romero and Alfaro claimed to have entered the darkened home at night with intention of robbery, according to Price. But when confronted by Koehler, the defendants attacked the homeowner.

Autopsy reports showed evidence of “50-plus stab wounds” to the face, neck, torso and upper extremities of the victim, Price said. In addition, internal stab wounds were discovered to the liver, spleen and through Koehler’s heart.

Koehler was discovered by her son-in-law the following day.

Rodriguez-Romero and Alfaro then drove back to Marysville, California. They recorded a Facebook Live video, Price said, bragging about the murder and saying that “‘murked’ that b****.” Rodriguez-Romero and Alfaro threatened to harm witnesses who watched the video before discussing fleeing to Mexico, according to Price.

While Alfaro provided investigators with information and showed remorse, Price said, Rodriguez-Romero refused to discuss the events of the crime with investigators. He did, however, provide information turned over to prosecution by a confidential informant.

Alfaro has a history of breaking into homes, as well as addiction to alcohol and drugs, which Price said he has been using since age 9. From 2015 to 2018, he has been incarcerated in four different juvenile facilities. Disciplinary actions have been brought against him during his time at the Bannock County Jail, where he is alleged to have damaged the sprinkler system.

“He has not been the most productive member of society,” Price said. “It does appear that he is at a high risk to re-offend.”

Rodriguez-Romero has a history of abusing alcohol and drugs and breaking into homes, Price said. “He has been incarcerated approximately 389 days as a juvenile prior to committing this crime,” she added.

He has also been reprimanded while in the Bannock County Jail, primarily for fighting.

Both admitted to being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime. The prosecutor’s office recommended both for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Prosecutors believe that neither can be immediately rehabilitated and recommended incarceration “for a lengthy period” for both.

“Both defendants claim that, due to their age and their childhoods and the unfairness life has thrown at them, that they should be given leniency,” Price said. “Arlyne Koehler was not given any leniency by these two defendants.”

In addition to prison sentences, the prosecution requested restitution in the amount of $8,228.91 payable to the family of the victim. Naftz ordered an evidentiary hearing be held at a later date to deliberate that payment.

The defendants were ordered to pay $2,500 in additional restitution and Alfaro must pay an additional $250 to the Bannock County Jail to repair damages to the sprinkler system. Additional fines were waived by the court for both defendants, but both were imposed court costs, including $500 to cover partial cost of the public defenders.

Both defendants have been credited with 660 days of time-served toward their respective sentences.