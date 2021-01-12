Teton County Courthouse temporarily closing following COVID-19 exposure

The following is a news release from Teton County, Idaho.

DRIGGS – Due to staff exposure to COVID-19, all departments within the Teton County courthouse will be closed to the public effective immediately, with an exception to court offices.

The courthouse will reopen to the public on Tuesday, January 19 for in-person recording of documents, marriage licenses, passports, and vehicle title work. The Building and Planning Departments will continue to conduct business over the phone or online until further notice.

COVID-19 cases have significantly increased in Teton County over the last several days. On Friday, January 8, Teton County was moved from high risk to critical due to active cases per 10,000 being over 45. This surge is likely due to increased socializing over recent holidays.

It has never been more important to follow public health mandates. Currently, there are more people in town which increases risk exposure significantly. Please continue to wear a mask when outside of your home, practice social distancing and good hygiene habits.

The city halls of Driggs and Victor both remain closed to the public. All city business may be conducted online or over the phone. Currently, mask mandates remain in effect for any public place in Driggs and Victor.

Idaho is still administering vaccines to people in tier 1 of the vaccine administration plan which includes health care personnel and residents at long-term care facilities along with their caregivers. Currently, the state of Idaho reports that 31,487 vaccines have been administered within the state. We ask that all citizens continue to be patient as the vaccination plan continues to be administered. Further details regarding the vaccine may be found here.

County services may still be accessed via phone at (208) 354-2905 or by visiting the Teton County website.