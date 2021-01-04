Woman jailed after SWAT incident at her home

REXBURG — Police arrested a Rexburg woman after she allegedly battered police officers who came to her home for a custody issue.

Mary Jackson, 56, is charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing. The incident unfolded at her home Tuesday on the 400 block of 1st North when the Rexburg Police Department executed a court order and arrest warrant on another woman at the home.

Police cleared the home and two officers tried to place Jackson into handcuffs. According to the affidavit of probable cause, she resisted, burying her arms underneath her body and clenching her fists. Eventually, police got Jackson into handcuffs.

The SWAT team had to carry Jackson out of the home as she refused to walk outside. Police wrote in the probable cause that Jackson kicked as one officer tried to grab her leg. Police placed her into the back of a patrol vehicle and Jackson allegedly tried to kick out a window.

Officers drove Jackson to the Madison County Jail and while en route, police say Jackson slipped out of her restraints.

Once at the jail, an officer tried to help Jackson out of the car when she allegedly landed a “very strong punch” to an officer’s face and chin. Jackson continued to resist on the ground of the sally port, police report.

Court documents do not fully detail what led to police to Jackson’s home but she called and emailed EastIdahoNews.com the day before she was arrested. She said the incident revolves around an ongoing custody battle between a woman in Jackson’s home and another man.

Jackson said she and the other woman could not turn the kids over “in good conscience” despite Rexburg Police warning her that she could be taken to jail.

“We happen to believe in a God of miracles, so we’re trusting in His intervention, but don’t know how that will look,” Jackson said in her email.

While Jackson faces felony charges, the other woman is charged with misdemeanor contempt of court and resisting arrest. As such, EastIdahoNews.com is not naming her.

Jackson and the other woman are both in the Madison County Jail. Jackson’s bail is set at $25,000.

At an initial appearance on Wednesday, court records indicate Jackson did not want a public defender if she had to pay back any fees. Magistrate Judge Keith Walker appointed a public defender to meet with Jackson.

A preliminary hearing for Jackson will most likely occur on Jan. 13 in Madison County.

Although Jackson is charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of the felony charges, a judge could order Jackson to spend up to 10 years in prison plus an additional year for the misdemeanor.