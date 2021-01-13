Woman placed on probation after child found alone on playground

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman was sentenced to five years probation Wednesday for letting her toddler wander away outside without supervision.

The ruling by District Judge Bruce Pickett came after the defendant Lauren Ashley Florea, 28, signed a plea agreement with Bonneville County prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to felony injury to a child, prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor charge of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used charge and a misdemeanor charge for providing false information.

Pickett suspended a two to five-year prison sentence, which Florea could still serve if she violated probation, according to court records.

Police reports show on June 22, the Idaho Falls Police Department found a 2-year-old boy playing on the playground at Fox Hollow Elementary for over an hour. The boy’s age made it difficult for him to speak with officers.

The toddler then got into a battery-powered toy car and started driving towards a house. Police followed and knocked on the home’s door with no response. The toddler then led police to the backyard with a child’s swimming pool with water that presented a drowning hazard, police said.

A sliding glass door was open on the house. Police said they feared the boy’s parents were hurt or dead and went inside.

As police searched, Domenique Florea, Lauren’s husband, climbed out of a window and ran away, but police captured him in a nearby field.

Florea is the father of the boy. Lauren was also in the house, allegedly “under the influence of something,” according to police reports.

Police found almost half a gram of heroin on Domenique and several drug paraphernalia items, including several used syringes on nightstands and tables within reach of the child.

Police deemed the child to be in imminent danger and removed him from the home.

Pickett placed Domenquie on six years of felony probation in October. The father had pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child and felony possession of a controlled substance.

In addition to probation, Pickett ordered Lauren to pay $1,245.50 in fees and fines, court records show.