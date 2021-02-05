31 cows die after semi driver hits elk, rolls truck

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:08 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash eastbound US 30 at milepost 417, near Georgetown.

Jeffrey Nickols, 29, of Parma was traveling eastbound on US 30 in a 2020 Peterbuilt semi-tractor hauling a cattle trailer. Nickols struck an elk on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. Subsequently, the vehicle rolled off the left shoulder. The trailer was loaded with approximately 90 cattle and 31 of them died at the scene of the crash. Nickols was wearing a seatbelt.

Lanes of travel were partially blocked for approximately 6 hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Lake Fire and Rescue, Idaho Transportation Department and Brands division of the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

GEORGETOWN — A cattle truck crashed near Georgetown Summit in Bear Lake County Friday morning.

Idaho State Police says the crash happened on U.S. Highway 30 and one of the eastbound lanes will be shut down intermittently as crews clean up the scene.

A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com it appears many of the cows did not survive the crash. It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers to be aware of snow in the area. It’s unknown if weather played a factor in the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we receive new information.