College of Eastern Idaho to offer part-time coding bootcamps

The following is a news release from College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – New noncredit coding bootcamps are now being offered through Workforce Training and Continuing Education at College of Eastern Idaho (WTCE, CEI) in partnership with Promineo Tech. The 18-week structure of the courses equips students with all of the practical skills and tools they need to either start a career or switch careers in the technology industry.

Information Technology jobs are the fastest-growing occupations with an exciting 21 percent increase in Software Development within the next decade. Students who enroll in the coding bootcamps will focus on gaining career-oriented skills to enter into the high demand tech industry. Graduates of the programs are eager problem solvers who will be well prepared to fill entry-level positions in a variety of roles such as Java developer, software engineer and app developer.

“Workforce Training and Continuing Education at CEI has long been in the game of serving learners, our community, and our industry partners” said Jennifer Lopez, Cyber, Technology, and STEM Program manager, WTCE, CEI. “In 2019 we set a goal to increase the number of value added offerings we could provide learners and have been hard at work forming partnerships with educational groups whose goals align with ours. Promineo Tech understands the importance of meeting learners where they are and providing them with opportunities that won't break the bank. We are excited to explore these coding bootcamps with learners as we work toward creating multiple pathways into Computer and Technology careers." The COVID-19 crisis has called attention to the need for affordable skills training to help job seekers find fulfilling employment opportunities. The demand for qualified workers in the tech industry has continued to grow and these bootcamp programs provide an accessible, high quality solution.

“The rapid economic shift last year has created tremendous demand among those who want to re-skill,” shared Nick Suwyn, founder of Promineo Tech. “Bringing these bootcamp programs to Idaho is a great opportunity to enhance the workforce acceleration within the state, specifically in the increasingly in-demand field of technology. We’re excited to work with CEI to accomplish this.”

The part time schedule and online work of these programs is geared to accommodate the working professional and adult learner with various proficiency levels. The Back and Front End Software Developer programs are open to the public and are currently accepting enrollment for new students in the February and March cohorts.

To learn more about attending or offering a coding bootcamp, visit https://www.promineotech.com/ceicodingbootcamps.

About College of Eastern Idaho Workforce Training and Community Education

The Workforce Training & Continuing Education (WTCE) division is committed to providing quality classes and training programs to serve the educational needs of eastern Idaho. Programs are designed to promote regional economic development by meeting employer needs for trained workers and to assist individuals in acquiring the skills and knowledge needed to secure employment or occupational upgrade. The division also endeavors to provide a variety of classes which enable students to pursue hobbies and non-vocational interests.

Short-term, specialized training programs are available in the broad areas of apprenticeship, business and office technology, environmental safety and health, trades, foreign language, arts and crafts, and health and wellness.

The WTCE division plays an active role in providing skills and customized job training necessary to promote economic development opportunities in eastern Idaho. The College works closely with regional economic development agencies such as REDI for Eastern Idaho, the Development Company, Regional Development Alliance, and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. CEI personnel will assist business and industry in pursuing job training funds for employees available through the Idaho Workforce Development Training Fund.

About Promineo Tech

Promineo Tech is an Education-as-a-Service provider that partners with Community Colleges to offer coding bootcamps and related technology training. Their mission is to make technology education affordable, accessible, and low risk for everyone so that anyone has the opportunity to improve their lives through learning. They teach people the skills needed to enter, and be successful, in high-demand, technology fields such as the software development industry. Learn more at PromineoTech.com.