Crews working to reopen 3 local highways following Friday’s winter weather advisory

IDAHO FALLS – Three local highways remain closed Saturday morning due to blowing and drifting snow.

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia was closed around 5 p.m. Friday, along with Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia and U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley.

Megan Stark, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Transportation Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com the wind didn’t get quite as bad as the National Weather Service predicted it would. Crews are plowing the roads and working hard to get them back open. They hope to reopen sometime late Saturday morning, Stark says, depending on weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says Bone Road at Lincoln Road south as well as Sunnyside Road east of Founders Point is back open.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather conditions visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.