ITD closed three highways in eastern Idaho due to blowing snow

IDAHO FALLS — The following highways closed in eastern Idaho Friday afternoon due to blowing snow and poor visibility:

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

In addition to the highways, Bonneville County has closed Bone Road at Lincoln Road south as well as Sunnyside Road east of Founders Point.

It’s not clear when any of the highways or roads will reopen.

Most of the counties along the Idaho/Wyoming border are under a winter storm warning. Heavy snow of four to nine inches is expected, with even more at the highest elevations.

The rest of eastern Idaho is under a winter weather advisory. At least four inches of snow and as much as seven inches are predicted throughout eastern Idaho. The lower elevations will experience gusting winds as high as 40 mph.

Both the storm warning and winter advisory are set to expire at 11 p.m. Friday.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather conditions visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.