Roads closed in Bonneville County due to blowing snow

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office.

Due to blowing and drifting snow conditions Bonneville County Road and Bridge has closed the Bone Road at Lincoln Road south as well as Sunnyside Road east of Founders Point at approximately 60th East.

Conditions are such that equipment cannot keep lanes passable open long enough for traffic to continue safely flowing. Those areas will remain closed until weather and conditions allow snow removal equipment to clear the roadway.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies ask motorists to stay out of that area and respect the road closed signs as conditions are such there is a high likelihood of being stranded, running off road, or into snow removal equipment working in the area making rescue extremely difficult.