Getting to Know Monica Setser of EIRMC

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Monica Setser, RN, BSN, CNOR. Director of Surgical Services EIRMC

2. What do you do in your position? Director of multiple departments in the surgical services area, including Pre-Admission Testing, Ambulatory Surgery Unit, Central Sterile Department, Endoscopy Suite, Surgery Department and Post-Anesthesia Care Unit. I lead an amazing team, consisting of exceptional staff, highly skilled and experienced anesthesia providers, and surgeons offering world-class care.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? Huntington, West Virginia on November 30

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? Six years in Idaho Falls.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. After high school I worked in a furniture store. After college, I worked as a medical secretary for a large medical group, prior to returning to college for nursing.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? To continue my education.

7. Tell us about your family. My husband Edward and I have a blended family: sons Tyler and Chris, daughters Emily, Caitlin and Zoe. Fur Babies Frodo, Arwen and Early Ray.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien which I have read multiple times. Inspirations from the book:

“Not all who wander are lost” – Bilbo

“There’s some good in the world, Mr. Frodo, and it is worth fighting for” – Sam

“Even the smallest person can change the course of history” – Galadriel

Stay productive and know that your tasks make a difference.

Friendship is a true gift.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Letting my emotions dictate my response. Learning to step back and see the entirety of a situation before reacting has enhanced my ability to resolve issues.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? To celebrate the continued successes that EIRMC has to offer our community. Proudly, we are the only hospital in southeast Idaho to receive an “A” grade for patient safety and quality from The Leapfrog Group. This “A” rating reflects EIRMC’s commitment to patient safety and quality, including preventing infections and injuries.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Research the company where you choose to work along with their missions and values. At HCA Healthcare, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. We put our patients first and affirm the unique worth of each individual. EIRMC, an HCA facility, honors this mission. I am proud to be employed by a company that values each member of our healthcare team.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? With age comes wisdom. Understanding, early on, the importance of work-life balance and how this helps one to have a healthy work environment by reducing stress and preventing burnout. Balancing the two helps your mental health, physical health and wellbeing, and increases productivity.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? My favorite place to eat is Copper Rill in Idaho Falls. The dining experience is unwavering with a relaxing ambiance, welcoming staff, and an extensive menu that never disappoints! May I add, an additional favorite new restaurant in Ammon, Idaho, Cast Iron on 17th, also an excellent culinary experience!

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I ride a Harley Softail Deluxe. Her name is Pearl, and she is an authentic Harley retro style with long lines, fenders and a gorgeous headlamp. She helps me with my work-life balance!

15. How do you like your potatoes? Of course potatoes from Idaho! Mashed potatoes are my all-time favorite, rich and creamy, full of great flavor, easy to make, and always a crowd favorite.

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.