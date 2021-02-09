LIVE: Brian Dripps appears in court, expected to plead guilty to killing Angie Dodge

IDAHO FALLS — The man accused of raping and killing Angie Dodge is expecting to plead guilty during a court appearance Tuesday morning.

Brian Dripps, 55, is scheduled for a status conference at the Bonneville County Courthouse beginning at 9:30 a.m. He is charged with felony first-degree murder and rape.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is extremely limited and the courtroom is full. People began lining up before 8 a.m. in hopes of getting a seat and many were turned away.

