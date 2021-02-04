Major traffic slowdown on southbound I-15 near Pocatello

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Pocatello.

The crash occurred before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 68, according to an ISP tweet.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, however, it appears to involve a semi-truck, an SUV, and a pick-up truck.

The southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted off at Exit 71 near Pocatello. All southbound onramps in Pocatello are being blocked by ISP as of 5:30 p.m.

Several ambulances were on scene, along with emergency responders. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com