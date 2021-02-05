Man arrested after crashing through building on N. Main in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Thursday night after crashing his vehicle into a building in Pocatello.

Levi James Shoemaker, 40, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence after crashing through the front wall of two businesses on the 900 block of North Main Street at around 9 p.m., according to Pocatello Police Department officials.

Witnesses say both Image Designers Nail Salon and Snake River Solace CBD Company were damaged in the crash.

Authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com, the arrested marks Shoemaker’s third DUI, which is why it is a felony charge.

No one was injured in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Shoemaker was booked into the Bannock County Jail. He is expected to appear in court this week.