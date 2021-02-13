Good Samaritans injured trying to save man who dies in house fire

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

At approximately 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the 2000 block of East Timber Lane in Pinewood Estates. The reporting person told dispatch that a mobile home was on fire and that there was black smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

The reporting person stated that there was one adult male inside the home. Three adult males who were in the vicinity of the mobile home saw the flames and quickly attempted to go inside to assist the homeowner, but were unsuccessful at making entry due to the extent of the fire and smoke.

Ambulance 1, ambulance 2, ambulance 4, engine 2, engine 3, engine 4, ladder 1 and a battalion chief responded, for a total of 19 firefighters. Idaho Falls Police Department also responded to block off roads in the area and to assist with the incident. Intermountain GaPinewood Estates Fires and Rocky Mountain Power were dispatched to temporarily turn off utilities in the area as a safety precaution. Occupants from nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there were flames and thick black smoke coming from the south side and under-skirting of the mobile home. Engine 2 firefighters made entry through the front door. Ladder 1 firefighters pulled a second line and went through the front door to assist. Engine 4 firefighters provided a water supply. The ambulance 1 and 2 crews were assigned to initial primary search. Firefighters had the fire under control by approximately 1:41 p.m., keeping it from spreading to nearby structures.

Firefighters found one adult male deceased inside the home. All three Good Samaritans who attempted to assist the victim sustained minor injuries, two of whom sought medical attention by private vehicle. The other Good Samaritan was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The mobile home was a complete loss, with damages estimated at approximately $150,000. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to this gentleman’s family and friends during this tragic time,” states IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson. “Our thoughts are also with the Good Samaritans who risked their own lives to help another. It is not uncommon that we witness such extraordinary acts of bravery and selflessness in this community. We all wish we could have done more, but the fire just spread too quickly,” adds Nelson.

“If there are neighbors in the area who have doorbell cameras and were able to get video of the fire, please contact our Fire Prevention/Investigation Division at (208) 612-8497,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon.