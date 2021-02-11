Singing star Claire Crosby answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I am so excited to talk with Claire Crosby. Claire loves to sing and spread happiness around the world with videos she makes with her family. The Crosbys YouTube channel has nearly 3.5 million subscribers and Claire has performed on Ellen, Little Big Shots and other programs.

I have been a fan of Claire for a long time and loved chatting with her. Here’s what I asked:

How do you like having a new baby sister and how is Millie doing?

What’s been your favorite music video that you’ve recorded?

Have you ever been to Idaho Falls?

What was it like going on Ellen’s show?

What is your favorite TV show and movie?

What’s your favorite treat?

What have you learned making videos that make people happy all over the world?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Is there anyone you want to perform with that you haven’t?

What was it like talking with ventriloquist/singer Darcy Lynne Farmer?

Do you miss going to school or do you like learning at home?

You can follow Claire on Facebook and Instagram.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.