U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announces he’s resigning

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — United States Attorney Bart McKay Davis, 65, of Idaho Falls, has announced his resignation effective Feb. 28.

“It has been the honor of my professional legal career to serve the people of Idaho, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Davis said. “In the last three-plus years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to a global pandemic. Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens. I could not be prouder of the work that they have accomplished. I am extremely pleased to leave this office in their capable hands.”

Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. will immediately assume office as Acting United States Attorney, a position which he held in 2017 for seven months, as provided for under the Vacancies Reform Act. Gonzalez has served as the First Assistant United States Attorney—a non-political position—since September 2010 and served as the office’s criminal division chief the five years preceding. He is a career prosecutor, having served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 1995 and with the Department of Justice since 1991.

While in office, U.S. Attorney Davis hired 26 federal employees, including 10 Assistant United States Attorneys (AUSAs) and four Special AUSAs, which is more than one-third of the office’s attorneys. Davis said, “We’ve been incredibly successful the last three years in hiring outstanding public servants. They are my legacy.”

During Davis’ tenure, the office:

Filed more than 1,000 criminal cases, more than in any other three-year period;

Prioritized protecting children from online predators in partnership with the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force and prosecuted nearly 100 offenders;

Partnered with county prosecutors across the state to target repeat violent offenders under the Project Safe Neighborhoods banner; more than 1,200 violent offenders were removed from the community;

Garnered federal resources to stem the tide of drugs flowing into Idaho by funding task forces in Bannock and Kootenai counties and a special Assistant U.S. Attorney for Ada and Canyon counties and removing 450 illicit drug wholesalers from Idaho;

Brought to justice an employee who worked for two decades in the accounts receivable department for Saint Alphonsus in Boise, who used her access to money raised at the annual Festival of Trees to defraud the organization of nearly $1.5 million;

Prosecuted a doctor who knowingly implanted in patients nine pairs of misbranded breast implants that were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration;

Targeted scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as hoarding, price-gouging, and PPP fraud;

Prosecuted a government contract/honest services fraud in which an FBI employee accepted bribes for contract awards in the building of a data center in Pocatello, resulting in guilty pleas by the employee and the contractor;

Convicted the CEO and majority partner of an investment firm in Idaho Falls stemming from a complex investment fraud scheme he devised;

Collected through its Financial Litigation and Asset Forfeiture units approximately $24.5 million;

Filed 86 appellate briefs and argued 34 cases before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals;

Argued and obtained orders of outright dismissal in two APHIS predator control cases, a novel grazing rights dispute, and a FOIA case dismissed under the deliberative process and presidential privileges;

Defended and resolved all employment discrimination cases without the payment of money damages or attorney fees; and

Successfully used the False Claims Act and Controlled Substances Act to investigate and prosecute several civil opioid outliers.

“I am grateful for the special trust and confidence shown me by Sen. Michael D. Crapo and Sen. James E. Risch, and all of those who supported me throughout this process and my career,” said Davis.

U.S. Attorney Davis, a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law, had previously served nearly 20 years as a member of the Idaho Senate, including eight terms as Idaho Senate Majority Leader. He represented Idaho as a commissioner to the Uniform Law Commission and is past chairman of The Council of State Governments. During his tenure as United States Attorney, USA Davis served on three Attorney General Advisory Council subcommittees and working groups: the Native American Issues Subcommittee, the Border and Immigration Subcommittee, and the Marijuana Working Group.

The District of Idaho covers all 44 counties and five tribal reservations across the state. The United States Attorney’s Office, with staffed offices in Boise, Pocatello, and Coeur d’Alene, employs 33 attorneys and 40 support staff who are responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the United States government.