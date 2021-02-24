WATCH: School Board meeting becomes heated during mask discussion

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls District 91 School Board of Trustees meeting became heated Tuesday afternoon during a discussion on masks.

The board spoke about bringing all students back to school five days a week rather than the current schedule of meeting in-person Monday through Thursday. The topic then turned to masks.

“The CDC is recommending that all phases of schools reopening, no matter what the community transmission is like, (is) to continue masking so you can stay in school,” Board of Trustees Chair Lara Hill said. “If our goal is to educate our children in our district and keep them in school now for five days a week, which I think is fantastic, then I believe masking universally where you cannot maintain social distancing needs to happen.”

Trustee Paul Haacke then asked Hill how many times the CDC has visited Idaho Falls School District 91. Trustee Elizabeth Cogliati said the CDC doesn’t visit any school district.

“Exactly. That’s my point. They are creating regulations…,” Haacke responded before Cogliati interrupted.

“You interrupted me, Paul! You interrupted me! Please do not interrupt me!” she yelled.

Haacke told Cogliati to “go ahead.” She went on to explain that the district should follow CDC recommendations to require face coverings as Cogliati appeared to have trouble breathing underneath her mask.

“So you want to pick and choose…,” Haacke questioned.

“Yes, I do! Yes, I do want to pick and choose!” Cogliati yelled back at him.

The board ultimately voted to keep the mask mandate in place with Haacke being the only trustee opposed to the idea. The group also decided to switch from four days a week in-person learning to five beginning March 8.

Many EastIdahoNews.com users asked if a video of the meeting was available. It was streamed live on the district’s website but not archived and could not be viewed after the fact.

We obtained a copy through another source and in the video player above, you can watch the portion of the meeting where masks were discussed along with the board’s vote.