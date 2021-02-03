Winter weather closes Idaho Highway 32, 33, 47

TETONIA — The Idaho Transportation Department closed the following highways Wednesday morning due to blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility:

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

Eastern Idaho is not currently under any winter advisory or warning, however, most of the region received snowfall during the night. Moderate winds have also been reported throughout eastern Idaho.

The winter weather conditions contributed to an ongoing Rocky Mountain Power outage Wednesday morning, which closed one school district and seven individual schools. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday thousands were still without power.

Road crews are out, but it’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.