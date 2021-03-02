Authorities looking for man missing from assisted living center

UPDATE

POCATELLO — Police are concerned for the safety of missing Pocatello man.

Alexander “Zander” Edmo, 61, was reported missing from the Rosetta Assisted Living facility on Delphic Way in Pocatello at about 3:45 p.m. He was last seen by facility personnel about 30 minutes before that, Pocatello Police Lt. Trent Whitney told EastIdahoNews.com.

He is reported to be wearing a black beanie, grey zip-up hoodie, jeans and a white t-shirt with a Santa graphic.

He has dementia and recently suffered a traumatic head injury, Whitney said.

“The primary concern is that this individual suffers from dementia and that he had a recent traumatic head injury,” he said. “Our primary concern — it’s going to be cold tonight — we’d like to find this guy because if he’s outside tonight with the elements, and he’s out there with dementia, that could be dangerous for him.”

Edmo left the facility without permission and is on foot, according to Whitney.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.

ORIGINAL

In December, Pocatello Police said Edmo was the victim of a violent assault that left him at Portneuf Medical Center.

Other details have not yet been shared and it is not clear if Monday’s disappearance has any ties to the earlier incident.

