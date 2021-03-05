House sustains $175,000 in damage, juvenile injured after fire starts in garage

UPDATE

At 6:25 p.m. on March 4, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 5000 block of East Scoresby Avenue for a structure fire. The reporting person told dispatch that a motorcycle had caught fire in the garage and that there was propane, gas and vehicles inside the garage.

IFFD responded with two engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, a battalion chief and a command staff officer, for a total of 15 personnel. The garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene to the single story, single-family residence.

All occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived. One juvenile was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, keeping it contained to the garage. There was no extension into the living space.

The cause of the fire was from gasoline spilling on a hot motorcycle engine. The damages are estimated at $175,000, which includes the garage, two vehicles and an ATV.

Safety reminder: Always turn off equipment and let it cool down before handling gasoline. When handling gasoline do so in a well-ventilated area and don’t smoke, use matches, lighters or other ignition sources anywhere around the gasoline.

ORIGINAL STORY

IONA — A person was taken to the hospital and crews spent Thursday evening battling a house fire on Scoresby Avenue in Iona.

Multiple firefighters were called to the home around 6:25 p.m. where they found flames shooting out of the garage. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to the garage area but smoke spread to other parts of the home, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

A male was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Crews are still on the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.