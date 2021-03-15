Idaho has 2 big Powerball winners, one ticket sold in Franklin County

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE — The Powerball draw for March 10 produced two winning tickets in Idaho that were only a single winning number away from winning the $155 million jackpot.

The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that two tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball and are worth $50,000 each. The winning tickets were sold in Twin Falls County and Franklin County along the Idaho-Utah border. The winning numbers were 17, 18, 37, 44, 53, and the Powerball 18.

“Powerball is the single most recognized brand for the Idaho Lottery and we remain one of the luckiest jurisdictions in the country for winning,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully for winners and sign their tickets before presenting them for payment.”

In addition to the two large winning tickets, there were 4,190 other winning tickets worth over $30,000 in prizes from Thursday night’s draw.

“Recent research shows that over 50% of every adult in Idaho has played Powerball in the last year. In Idaho, over the past ten years, 380 tickets have come this close to winning the jackpot,” added Anderson. “Another 81 tickets have matched all five of the first numbers but missed Powerball – also missing the jackpot by just a single number. Idaho is a lucky place, for players, our retailers, and most importantly, our beneficiaries.”

Powerball as a stand-alone game contributes an average of $14 million in dividend revenue to the State of Idaho for the benefit of Idaho public schools and buildings each year.