Police need help looking for teen last seen on Saturday

REXBURG — Police in Rexburg are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager missing since the weekend.

The Rexburg Police Department says that 17-year-old Kaidyn Barkes is believed to have run away. She was last seen Saturday evening at her Rexburg home, according to a department Facebook post.

Kaidyn is 5’7″ and weighs about 134 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair. Kaidyn was last known to be wearing a black jacket with the word “Cali” on it, blue shorts and red and black pants.

Anyone with information about Kaidyn or her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at (208) 372-5011 or call 911.