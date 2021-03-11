Potholes prompt temporary speed reductions on 6 local highways

REXBURG – Recent winter storms and fluctuating temperatures have caused potholes to develop along roads in eastern Idaho. ITD will begin temporarily reducing speed limits on several local highways beginning March 12. A news release from the Idaho Transportation Department indicates the purpose of the reduction is to protect vehicles and preserve roads from further damage. A speed limit reduction of 55 mph is in place until May on the following roads:

U.S. Highway 20 from Chester to Ashton

State Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

State Highway 33 from U.S. 20/26 junction to INL site

State Highway 33 from Sugar City to Victor

State Highway 22 from Dubois to State Highway 33 junction

State Highway 48 from Roberts to Rigby

As spring breakup approaches, ITD crews will continue to repair potholes and monitor road conditions. ITD also has a project planned in the Idaho Transportation Investment Program that will entail a road reconstruction on State Highway 33 within the next few years. Individuals traveling in the area are encouraged to pay attention, slow down and drive with caution. Get the latest weather and road conditions at EastIdahoNews.com or by clicking here.