A Feel Good Friday surprise for a local truck driver who helped deputies in need

Today we are honoring a truck driver from Idaho Falls who helped some Colorado sheriff deputies earlier this month.

The deputies were stranded at a truck stop in Wyoming with a broken vehicle when Bill Johnson stopped for lunch. He noticed the situation and went over to help.

Bill ended up spending most of the day helping the deputies get back on the road and used his own money to pay for new car parts.

After the incident, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shared the experience on its Facebook page, and it went viral.

We decided to thank Bill for his kindness but he is on the road so we had to get creative. Watch the surprise in the video player above!