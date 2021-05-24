Ammon Broulim’s hosting free breakfast for veterans, military personnel

AMMON — Broulim’s is partnering with other businesses to honor veterans over Memorial Day weekend with a free breakfast on Friday.

All veterans, active military personnel and their families are invited to attend the breakfast between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. at the Sandcreek Commons Broulim’s (2730 East Sunnyside Road). The schedule will go as follows:

6:20 a.m. – Attendees are seated

6:30 a.m. – Flag raising ceremony begins featuring bugle playing taps

6:35 a.m. – Possible flyover

6:40 a.m. – Remarks from Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper

6:50 a.m. – Remarks from Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti

7:00 a.m. – Remarks from Bob Skinner, Chairman of the Military Affairs Committee

The breakfast menu will include sausage, hashbrowns, pancakes and refreshments.

The Idaho Falls Chukars will be giving away 600 tickets for the 4 p.m. game on Memorial Day. Students from four local elementary schools have also written letters to veterans that will be distributed.

Donations are being accepted through a GoFundMe account that will to support local veterans with temporary housing, food, gasoline and counseling services. You can find more information here.