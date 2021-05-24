Deputies investigate second body found in Bannock County

CHUBBUCK — For the second time in eight days, local authorities have found a dead body in the Chubbuck area.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday when surveyors found a dead, partially decomposed body on North Nelson Lane west of town.

This is the second such discovery in just over a week, after the Chubbuck Police Department received similar calls on May 15. Authorities would not say if the cases are connected.

The deceased has been identified, Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu told EastIdahoNews.com, but the name will not be made public until the next of kin have been notified.

Since the body was found in an unincorporated area of the county, the sheriff’s office has taken the lead on the investigation, though Chubbuck police are providing assistance, Chief Bill Guiberson told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office expects to provide more details in the coming days.