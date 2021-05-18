Deputies say man threatened neighbor with hammer before leading them on chase

AMMON — Deputies arrested a wanted Bonneville County man for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a hammer on Saturday.

Ricky John Bruffett, 22, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Bruffett went to his neighbor’s house on North Eve Drive with a hammer and threatened the woman with the hammer, alleging the neighbor’s wife stole his laptop.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and the victim described the hammer. According to court documents, the witness told investigators Bruffett raised the hammer over his head. The incident left the victim feeling threatened and he went inside his house to get a pocketknife to defend his family.

As police spoke with Bruffett, he claimed he was on his own porch when the victim came up to the fence and asked if he wanted to fight. He went on to say the victim claimed to have a gun and was going to shoot him. Bruffett then stated the victim was part of the cartel and had been coming over to the house to rape him and his family. Deputies felt Bruffett might have been under the influence of drugs, according to court documents.

Investigators had both men fill out statements as they checked if they had warrants. Deputies learned Bruffett had four misdemeanor warrants for not showing up to court. Deputies told Bruffett they needed to take him to the Bonneville County Jail to take care of the warrants, but Bruffett allegedly ran.

Deputies began chasing Bruffett before reaching the parking lot of Cloverdale Elementary School. According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release, Bruffett laid down in a ditch but refused to show his hands. Deputies say Bruffett kept swearing, called the deputy satan and asked they shoot him.

Bruffett moved towards the deputy with his fist clenched, prompting them to use a Taser on the suspect. It sent Bruffett to the ground, but only for a moment before he ran away again, over fences, crossing ditches and through backyards.

Deputies caught up with Bruffett again near Even Drive, where he picked up a large stick, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Refusing to drop the stick, deputies tased Bruffett again, causing him to fall into a canal.

Deputies rushed in, pulled Bruffett from the water and took him to the hospital to be medically cleared. He was then booked into jail on his warrants and the new charges.

Bruffett made his initial court appearance Monday where his bail was set at $25,000. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 28.

Although Bruffett is charged with crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of felony aggravated assault, a judge could order Bruffett to spend up to five years in prison.