Hiker injured by grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A visitor to Yellowstone National Park received injuries from a grizzly bear while hiking alone Friday.

Park officials say the 39-year-old man, who has not been identified, was hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail near Mammoth Hot Springs. The attack occurred approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road, according to a park news release.

The man told park rangers he encountered what he believed to be two grizzly bears. One of the bears apparently attacked the man, and he sustained injuries’ to his lower extremities. The injuries however, were not extreme and the man was able to hike out on his own.

He was transported to Livingston Hospital by a park ambulance. His condition is unknown.

The Beaver Ponds Trail is closed until further notice. Bear management staff are sweeping the trail to ensure no other hikers are on the trail.

No further details have been released.

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2021. The last incident was in June 2020, when a grizzly bear knocked a woman to the ground and scratched her thigh.