Idaho Falls man inducted into professional golfers hall of fame

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Longtime City of Idaho Falls golf pro Tim Reinke has been selected for induction into the Rocky Mountain Section of the Professional Golfers’ Association Hall of Fame.

Reinke has served as the head golf pro at the city’s Pinecrest golf course since 1984 and has been the manager of golf operations for the City of Idaho Falls’ three golf facilities since 2014. Reinke started with the city in 1979.

“Anyone who knows golf in the State of Idaho knows Tim Reinke and the contributions he’s made to the golfing community,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Tim has been a huge driving force in making our golf courses the success they are today. He has helped teach and share his love of the game with countless people throughout the years and has been a true and respected ambassador of the sport. This is a very fitting honor.”

Reinke was selected for Hall of Fame induction for distinguishing himself during his tenure as a PGA of America member. During his golf career, he has been named the Golf Professional of the Year in the Rocky Mountain Region in 1988, 1990 and 1992. He has also been named as one of the top golf instructors in Idaho twice by Golf Digest.

“This is an honor that is very well deserved,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Tim is the quintessential professional and has made a positive and lasting mark on the golf landscape in Idaho Falls and this region. He’s a tremendous professional and a true ambassador for the PGA not only here, but across our state and region. We couldn’t be happier for him.”

In 2017 and 2018, Reinke served as the president of the Snake River Chapter of the PGA and has served in multiple other capacities for PGA events, tournaments and committees over the course of his career.

Reinke was recognized for his lifetime of accomplishments and inducted into the Hall of Fame last Sunday at a ceremony held at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge.