Life Lessons: World War II veteran Myron Rosenwinkel shares why he loves America

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Memorial Day is coming up and we are spending the next few weeks honoring veterans who live at MorningStar. We spent an afternoon at the Aero Mark hanger in Idaho Falls speaking with some of these residents who have served our country.

Myron Rosenwinkel served in the US Marine Corps from 1942 until the end of World War II. When he returned from the war, he farmed and began a career in cabinetry.

Myson’s son, Chuck, also served in the military and passed away in April. He was proud of his father and the Rosenwinkel family loves America.

Watch our video above to see our entire interview with Myron.