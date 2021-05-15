Man reportedly caught in vigilante sex sting now facing federal prison time

POCATELLO — An Idaho man who was the subject of a viral vigilante sex sting operation is now facing federal prison time.

Desmund Shae Borzymowski, 26, first made headlines in 2020 after he was caught on camera by another man working to bait sexual predators in eastern Idaho. The video shows Borzymowski sitting under a tree in the brush to await what he believed was a 13- to 14-year-old girl for sex, but a man with the camera showed up instead.

The man handed the video over to the Pocatello Police, who then arrested Borzymowski for felony enticing a child over the internet. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and posted bail and was released from jail to await trial scheduled for July.

Then while out of custody, the Magic Valley Times-News reported Borzumowski moved to Twin Falls and responded to a message posted on social media by a child wanting her broken phone replaced. According to court documents, the paper reports he asked the supposed child her age; then the conversations turned sexual.

However, Borzymowski was not talking to a teenager, but actually, an undercover police officer from Rupert trying to catch sexual predators on the internet. During the conversation, Borzymowski is alleged to have asked for the child to send explicit photos.

A portion of the video posted on Facebook of a man confronting Desmund Shae Borzymowski

He was charged in Minidoka County for felony counts of enticing a minor over the internet and possession of sexually exploitative material, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a jury trial on May 26.

Then on Wednesday, a federal grand jury indictment came down for Borzymowski, charging him with federal attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The document alleges that he “did knowingly attempt to pursue, induce, entice and coerce a person he believed to be a minor to engage in any sexual activity.” The alleged offenses occurred between January and February, the same time period of the sting operation in Minidoka County.

Although Borzymowski is charged with crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted, Borzymowski could be ordered to spend 10 years to life in prison and or pay up to a $250,000 fine. He could also be ordered to spend five years to life on supervised release.

There are no scheduled court dates in the new federal case.