UPDATE: Power coming back on after outage in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

Idaho Falls Power posted the following statement:

“UPDATE: (7 p.m.) Crews have been able to isolate the two open line fuses. A majority of customers should have power restored. Crews are working to restore the 70 remaining customer’s service as soon as possible. Thanks again for your patience.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – Part of Idaho Falls is experiencing a power outage.

The outage occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Idaho Falls Power says the outage is affecting people near Community Park.

“We have crews (en route) and will update with more information when available,” the utility posted on its Facebook page. “Thanks for your patience.”