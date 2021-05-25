READ: Here is the indictment document for murder against Chad and Lori Daybell

On Tuesday prosecutors announced Chad and Lori Daybell were indicted for first-degree murder for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, as well as other charges, including conspiracy, theft, and insurance fraud.

The indictments come after a grand jury convened over the past week in Fremont County.

