READ: Here is the indictment document for murder against Chad and Lori Daybell

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Daybell Case

  Published at 
Updated at

Tammy, JJ, and Tylee
Tammy Daybell, left, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

On Tuesday prosecutors announced Chad and Lori Daybell were indicted for first-degree murder for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, as well as other charges, including conspiracy, theft, and insurance fraud.

The indictments come after a grand jury convened over the past week in Fremont County.

For details surrounding the indictments, click here.

Click here to view the documents.
