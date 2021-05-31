Two people walk away from airplane crash in Bear Lake County

PARIS — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that occurred in Bear Lake County this weekend.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports around 1 p.m. Saturday a private single-engine aircraft lost power and attempted to land at the Bear Lake County Airport, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The aircraft crashed just east of the runway. The pilot, Todd Eldredge, 58 and passenger, Heidi Eldredge, 59, of Draper, Utah were able to walk away from the crash with some help.

The were taken to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office has not released where the plane came from, but they were enroute to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

