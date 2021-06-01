UPDATE: Homeowners living near Cold Creek Fire can now return home

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

Everyone in the Garden Road, Garden Place, Shannon Drive, Adrian Way, Cindee Circle, Shirley Lane, Sunset Lane and Moonlight Lane areas can go back to their residences. You cannot access Garden Road from the Sunbeam Road side as Sunbeam is still closed.

Thank you all for being patient with us.

PREVIOUS STORY

IDAHO FALLS – The Cold Creek Fire five miles south of American Falls is now 1,200-acres and growing.

“The fire crossed Sunbeam Road around 7:30 p.m., moving north towards American Falls. At this time, fire officials can confirm one accident and one injury (smoke inhalation). Several powerlines are down, and the fire is threatening communication towers on Paps Mountain. Fire crews ask individuals to stay away from the area so as not to hamper firefighting operations,” according to a news release from the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

As of 8 p.m., an evacuation order remains in effect for several areas near the fire, including the Garden Road area.

Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour are making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze. Crews aren’t sure when it will be contained at this point.

“There are ongoing efforts to contain the fire at this time,” Power County Sheriff Joshua Campbell says in a news release. “Residents in the affected areas between Cold Creek Road and Sunbeam Road have been evacuated. It is anticipated that those evacuated will not be able to return to their residences tonight.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Cold Creek Fire began around 3:30 p.m. on private land.

Multiple agencies are fighting the fire from the air and on the ground. The BLM and U.S. Forest Service are involved. Multiple county and city resources, including Power County, American Falls and others have also responded.

They’re using four single-engine air tankers, three heavy air tankers, one very large air tanker and a lead plane. Nine federal engines and one bulldozer are also being used.

Meanwhile, firefighters battling the 25-acre Goodenough Road Fire 2.5 miles west of McCammon have the blaze under control Monday night.

Crews estimate the fire will be fully contained at 10 p.m., the news release says.

The fire broke out after 1 p.m. Monday on private land. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials believe it was human-caused.

No injuries have been reported and no buildings or houses are at risk.

“Crews continue to mop up and look for hot spots within the fire’s interior. Two engines were released to assist with the Cold Creek Fire near American Falls,” the news release says.

Multiple agencies were involved in this fire earlier Monday, including Inkom Fire Department, McCammon Fire Department, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Pocatello Valley, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service Service.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.