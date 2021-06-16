Accused coin thieves change pleas

POCATELLO — A man and woman accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of coins are changing their pleas.

Steven Ray Fillmore and Tasheena Elaine Russom, both 36, were arrested in late February after doorbell camera footage showed Fillmore retrieve a box of coins from the front porch of a coin collector’s home before returning to a truck driven by Russom. Both had persistent violator enhancements added to their charges of grand theft. The enhancements would have doubled potential prison sentences.

At a change-of-plea hearing on April 12, Russom pleaded guilty to the grand theft charge. The persistent violator enhancement was dismissed at that hearing.

Fillmore was scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing on June 7. That hearing rescheduled to June 28.

Russom is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24 by Bannock County Magistrate Judge Rick Carnaroli, the same judge responsible for the case against Fillmore.

The maximum sentence for grand theft is a prison sentence of seven years and $5,000 in fines.