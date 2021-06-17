Bannock County open burn ban to begin Sunday

POCATELLO — Beginning Sunday, open burns will be banned throughout most of Bannock County.

Burning of solid fuels, including wood and paper, within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of the county will be put on hold due to the current fire danger, according to a news release tweeted by the Pocatello Fire Department.

Impacted areas include Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello and the North Bannock Fire District. These areas join Inkom, which has already implemented a similar ban.

“The risk of wildfire is higher than normal this year, due to minimal spring rainfall and early summer heat,” Pocatello FD Fire Marshall Nick Christensen says in the release. “In these conditions, fires are likely to grow more quickly and potentially lead to greater property loss.”

Gas fire pits and cooking appliances, such as grills, are exempted from this ban.

Along with open burn fires, all fireworks are banned in these areas.

The ban will hold until Oct. 1, unless conditions change allowing it to be lifted.

“I strongly encourage all citizens to heed the ban and potentially save the lives and homes of fellow residents,” North Bannock Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth says in the release.

Residents with questions regarding the burn ban have been encouraged to contact their local fire department or fire district.

A map of Bannock County showing areas where burn bans will be in effect can be found here. Permits for legal burns outside of WUI zones will be available through the fire department.