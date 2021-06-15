Firefighters working to contain Cold Creek Fire as it grows to 2,500 acres

IDAHO FALLS – The Cold Creek Fire five miles south of American Falls continues to increase in size.

Chris Berger, a spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire is now 2,500 acres.

Firefighters have been working throughout the night and windy conditions have continued to be a challenge in containing the blaze. As of Tuesday morning, it still has not been contained and officials aren’t sure when it will be.

However, Berger says the wind did settle down a bit during the night, which allowed firefighters to gain on the fire.

“Numerous local and federal resources are on scene today. They will continue to extend and reinforce containment lines and continue to provide structure protection for homes near the fire,” Berger says.

An evacuation order for homes in the vicinity was rescinded late Monday night, according to the Power County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Berger says someone was injured in a vehicle collision near the fire Monday night. He isn’t sure of the exact location or the circumstances leading up to it, but says the road where it occurred was covered with smoke, making it hard to see and that’s what caused the collision.

The Cold Creek Fire began around 3:30 p.m. on private land. The cause remains under investigation, but officials say it was human-caused.

Multiple agencies remain on scene Tuesday, including the BLM, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Aberdeen Fire Department, American Falls Fire Department, Rockland Fire Department and other local entities.

Berger says there are still resources monitoring the Goodenough Road Fire 2.5 miles west of McCammon. It was fully contained Monday night at 8 p.m. after burning 25 acres.

No one has been injured and no homes or buildings are threatened. Officials say it is human-caused as well, but the specific cause has not been determined.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to provide the latest updates as they become available.