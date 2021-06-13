Have you seen this man? Officials searching for man who disappeared 5 days ago

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK – Rangers in Grand Teton National Park want your help finding a missing man.

Cian McLaughlin, 27, was last seen on Tuesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. in Jackson, Wyoming. He is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is also described as being thin and fit with an Irish accent.

Officials aren’t sure what he was wearing or whether he had any medical conditions

His vehicle was located at the Lupine Meadows Trailhead inside the park. His planned route is unknown. He could be hiking in the Garnet, Surprise, Amphitheater, Delta, or Taggart Lakes area.

If you’ve seen him or know where he might be, contact Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3301.