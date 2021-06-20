Hundreds attend Pocatello Priddaho to party in the park

POCATELLO — To call it a party atmosphere would be a major understatement.

Hundreds of people huddled around a stage at the Bannock County Event Center Saturday. When they weren’t visiting one of dozens of vendors attendees were dancing, singing and celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride at the annual Priddaho Festival.

Among the festivities was a drag show, featuring numerous acts from around the country. One of the entertainers, Shezzy Springs from Omaha, Nebraska, was attending the Priddaho event for the first time.

“It’s a fun time, I really like it,” Springs told EastIdahoNews.com. “There’s something for everyone, you know. Kids can have fun, adults obviously can have fun.”

Drag Queen Shezzy Springs performs at the Priddaho Pride Festival in Pocatello. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Vendors such as Blackhawk BBQ, Thanks a Brunch and Shaka Juice provided food and drink, while other venders sold a variety of items.

Blackhawk BBQ named the event’s best food to cheers from the crowd. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Priddaho Executive Director Travis Kerbs gave the vendors simple marching orders prior to the event.

“I tell vendors, ‘This is your one day to make something and sell a lot of it,’” Kerbs said. “‘It doesn’t even matter what you’re selling. Somebody here is going to buy it because they can’t get it anywhere else.’”

One such vendor was Gayprons and owner Lynn Crowley, who was situated well clear of the loudspeakers near the stage, was selling handmade cooking aprons. The business started when he found a ‘Twilight’-themed fabric that he really liked. Now, he travels the northwest selling his fun designs at events like Priddaho.

“We really enjoy it, just to come out and be amongst these people,” Crowley said. “It gives me something to do. I had a stroke a year ago but I am able to continue sewing, so it gives me a purpose.”

The family-friendly event also featured a petting zoo, bounce houses and a foam party for children.

But nothing was in greater abundance than a feeling of acceptance, according to Springs.

“There’s an overwhelming amount of love that is going on,” they said. “I don’t think I’ve seen a group of people that was vibrating so much love off of them.”