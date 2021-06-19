Man sent to prison for drive by shooting in Sugar City

SUGAR CITY — A Rexburg man is going to prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in Sugar City last year.

Kyler Miskin, 23, was sentenced to between two and five years in prison Monday. Miskin had previously pleaded guilty to felony unlawful discharge of a firearm into a dwelling as part of a plea agreement with Madison County prosecutors.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend a rider program with an underlying three to five-year prison sentence.

However, despite the recommendation, District Judge Steven Boyce declined to send Miskin on a rider. Instead he will be forced to immediately serve his prison sentence.

Court records show in August 2020 Miskin fired a handgun several times into a trailer home with several people sleeping inside.

RELATED | Local man arrested for alleged drive-by shooting

Madison County Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to the trailer park on West 3rd South after the people inside called 911 to report the shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Investigators found 13 bullet holes in two trailers on the street. Deputies also gathered seven bullets at the house but could not find any shell casings.

A witness reported seeing a white Ford F-150, a muzzle flash, then several shots fired. The shooter then rolled up his window and drove away.

The witness told detectives he did not want to point fingers but believed Miskin could be a suspect. Miskin used to live in the house temporarily but had a falling out with the witness’s brother. The witness also said the shooting could have been a random person since the home’s occupant is a registered sex offender.

RELATED | Drive-by shooting in Sugar City trailer park

Shortly after the shooting, deputies pulled Miskin over in a white F-150 pickup matching the description of the truck used in the drive-by, according to court documents. A deputy noted in the probable cause that several shell casings littered the cab of the truck and a 9mm Taurus G2C sat wedged on the side of the driver’s seat.

Miskin refused to talk without an attorney and investigators obtained a search warrant for the truck.

Investigators conducted a test with the gun and compared the casings found in the truck and bullets at the scene of the shooting. In October, investigators got the results, matching the bullets found at the shooting to the Taurus handgun.

In addition to the time in prison, Boyce ordered Miskin to pay a $1,000 fine.