More flights launch from Idaho Falls airport as expansion project continues

IDAHO FALLS — More flights and more space are what’s happening at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

Last year, the airport began a $12 million 38,000 square foot expansion project, allowing the city-owned airport to bring more flights to the area. American Airlines now offers flights to Dallas-Forth Worth and Phoenix out of Idaho Falls.

“In 2019 we had about 600 available departing seats every day,” IDA airport director Rick Cloutier said. “Once all the flights start later this month, we’ll have over 1,200 available departing seats going forward. We anticipate over 400,000 passengers through the airport this year and (in) 2022, over 500,000 passengers.”

Among the addition of flights was Alliegent Airlines launching its Portland/Idaho Falls route last week. Alaskan Airlines will begin flights to Seattle on June 17, and American will add second daily flights to the schedule in the coming weeks.

American Airlines launched its first flights from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Thursday. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

“If you are looking at the last 60 days since we announced our new flights, our fares have decreased about 40%,” Cloutier said. “We not only have the most options than any airport in eastern Idaho, but we also have the lowest fares.”

The expansion includes two new terminal gates — one on the second floor and an additional on the ground floor. Among the five gates will be three jetway bridges unutilized by American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta. The ground-level boarding will also be covered.

To help with the massive increase in the number of passengers, the Transporation Security Administration screening area has been updated. There are now additional lanes and a dedicated TSA pre-check line.

The airport’s restaurant will also expand its space to include sit-down service for around 50 people. Food and beverage services will continue to be offered.

The project is being funded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aviation Improvement Program. It allows regional and international American airports to improve their services which in turn produce revenue for the local economy. Cloutier explained the Idaho Falls airport has about a $300 million economic impact on eastern Idaho.

The airport plans to have its expansion project completed around September, Cloutier said.