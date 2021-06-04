Police say grand theft auto suspect had children go through cars at mechanic shop

REXBURG — The suspect in a string of auto thefts was allegedly caught on camera having children work as his accomplices.

Daniel Valdiviesuzuki, 28, is charged with two felony counts of grand theft of vehicles, as well as felony burglary and felony eluding a police officer. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday and obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the investigation into Valdiviesuzuki began when Clair & Dee’s Point S reported cars being stolen last month.

The auto shop told police about a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero that was stolen. On May 19, The Rexburg Police Department got into a high-speed chase at speeds more than 100 mph with Valdiviesuzuki behind the wheel of the Oldsmobile. The chase was called off due to safety concerns, according to officers.

The next morning, officers got a second call from Clair & Dee’s about a second stolen car, a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche. According to court documents, the store reported a man later identified as Valdiviesuzuki was at their car wash and vacuum area for an extended time. With Valdiviesuzuki were two children.

“The accused had the young children go through vehicles on Clair & Dee’s lot,” the probable cause reads. “This was captured on camera.”

It is not clear whose kids Valdiviesuzuki was with.

A screen shot Valdiviesuzuki outside an auto repair shop posted on social media in hopes of finding him. | Rexburg Police Department Facebook page

The camera later captured the man driving up to Clair & Dee’s in a 2017 Nissan Rogue with California license plates. Valdiviesuzuki is alleged to have taken both the Oldsmobile and the Chevrolet from the auto shop’s parking lot. He also allegedly went through a Jeep and caused more than $1,000 in damages.

The Rexburg Police Department then took the case to Facebook on May 20, asking for them to identify their suspect, who turned out to be Valdiviesuzuki.

On May 21, Madison County Dispatch alerted officers that the suspect was seen on the 100 block of North 5th West. Officers rushed to the house and found Valdiviesuzuki and placed him in handcuffs. A search warrant was conducted at the house with investigators from across Madison County helping.

RELATED | Rexburg police search home after string of auto thefts

Police reports indicate officers found a big red toy truck inside the back of Valdiviesuzuki’s Nissan. The toy was reported as stolen from the Chevrolet. Inside the house were clothes Valdiviesuzuki was seen wearing on the cameras at Clair & Dee’s.

Valdiviesuzuki was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail, where he remains held on $45,000 bail.

Although Valdiviesuzuki is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of all counts, a judge could order Valdiviesuzuki to spend up to 43 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16.