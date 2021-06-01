Stalking charge against Pocatello woman accused of firing bottle rockets at ex’s home dropped in plea deal
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
Crime Watch
Published at | Updated at
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman charged with felony stalking has reached a plea agreement.
In exchange for pleading guilty to misdemeanors for violating a no-contact order and malicious injury to property, the stalking charge against Mari Coleen Anthony has been dismissed.
RELATED | Woman accused of shooting bottle rockets at Pocatello home charged with stalking
Anthony, 49, was arrested on May 1 after she allegedly sped up and down the street in front of the home of an ex-boyfriend once an hour for about four hours. She was also accused of firing bottle rockets at the home. The ex-boyfriend has PTSD, police said.
With the agreement, Anthony has been ordered to pay fines totaling $1,732.50. She also received a sentence of 216 to 365 days in jail, with credit for 16 days time served.
In addition, the court has ordered a 30-day window remain open for application of potential restitution charges.