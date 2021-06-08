WATCH LIVE: Brian Dripps being sentenced for Angie Dodge murder

IDAHO FALLS — For nearly 25 years, the family of Angie Dodge has awaited the fate of her rapist and killer.

That answer will come with the sentencing of Brian Dripps Tuesday morning. He has previously admitted to raping and killing Dodge on June 13, 1996, at her Idaho Falls apartment. Dripps pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder and rape in a plea agreement where prosecutors recommended he spend 20 years to life in prison.

Brian Dripps | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Brian Dripps and his attorneys Jim Archibald and Elisa Massoth | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com