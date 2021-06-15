Young woman who died following crash ‘loved to spread joy to everyone’

ST. ANTHONY — A woman from Utah who died in Idaho over the weekend is being remembered for the Christlike love she showed to all.

Faith Jensen, 22, died the day after being ejected in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 20 near St. Anthony on Friday afternoon. Faith, the youngest of five children, was born in American Fork, Utah but raised in nearby Alpine. She was working as a school aid for autistic children and was thinking about attending art school.

“Faith’s personality was like no one I’ve met — bubbly, loving and having no hatred in her heart,” Faith’s brother, Jordan Jensen, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She loved to spread joy to everyone around her, with a little bit of sassy here and there, (and that’s) what made her such a perfect person.”

She loved to spend her days drawing, playing the cello and hanging out with her family and friends, according to her siblings.

Faith was also big into theatre. She made appearances in several musicals and plays, including “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“She embraced her awkward moments with a light-hearted confidence that she didn’t have to be anyone but herself,” Faith’s sister, Brooke Hull, says. “Her unique ability to bring those same qualities out in others allowed them to feel comfortable in their own skin and to not take the unimportant things in life so seriously.”

Faith was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She returned home from serving a mission in Jacksonville, Florida, in Nov. 2019, but her family says she continued her ministry by always teaching others that there is a “higher purpose to this life and a joy that can be found in a Jesus Christ-focused life.”

“The gospel teaches us to live like Christ. Faith saw the spirit and soul of everyone she knew,” Faith’s brother, Camron Jensen, explains. “If you knew Faith, you knew the gospel. She spoke with the light and wisdom of Christ.”

Her brothers and sister say she found beauty in the world around her and helped other people do the same. The legacy she leaves behind is one of faith, kindness, goodness, love, beauty and hope, according to her family.

Although the siblings agree that Faith “earned life’s greatest accomplishment too early,” they believe she wouldn’t want people mourning her loss.

“Faith would be upset that people are sad because of her. She always wanted people to feel good and to be comforted,” Faith’s brother, Brandon Jensen, says. “I imagine she would say, ‘Hey, I’m glad you miss and love me, but I don’t want you to be sad.”

A funeral will take place in Alpine, Utah, on Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Faith’s funeral and other expenses. To donate, click here.

Faith Jensen acting during a theatrical performance. | Courtesy Jensen family

A drawing of Jesus Christ by Faith Jensen. | Courtesy Jensen family