A Feel Good Friday surprise for a girl helping a family left homeless following fire

When we heard about Mckel, we knew we had to thank her for Feel Good Friday.

Mckel is 10-years-old and lives in Idaho Falls. When she learned a fire destroyed a home a few weeks ago, she decided to do something for Jason White, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office employee, and his family.

She set up a lemonade and drink stand in her front yard and coordinated a raffle with items from local businesses. She plans to donate all of the proceeds to the Whites and wants their two children to buy some toys or items for themselves.

We surprised Mckel with some candy and gift cards while she was selling drinks. Watch the video in the player above!

If you’d like to stop by and donate to the cause, you can visit 1895 McKinzie in Idaho Falls. The raffle will be held on Monday.