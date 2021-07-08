Author Amy Makechnie answers 7 Questions with Emmy about her touching new youth novel

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m chatting with Amy Makechnie – author of the new youth novel ‘Ten Thousand Tries.’ It’s published by Simon & Schuster and will be released July 13. The book is about a Golden, a middle school soccer player who is determined to keep things from changing as his father’s ALS symptoms worsen. I’ve read the book and it’s so good!

Amy also wrote ‘The Unforgettable Guinevere St. Clair’ and happens to be my dad’s cousin. She’s the mother of four children, graduated from BYU and lives in New Hampshire.

Here are the questions I asked her:

How did you come up with the idea for ‘Ten Thousand Tries’?

How long did it take you to write the book?

I was playing soccer at the time I was reading the book. It taught me some life skills. What did writing the book teach you?

You wrote another book called ‘The Unforgettable Guinevere St. Clair.’ Was ‘Ten Thousand Tries’ easier or harder to write and how was it different?

Your family used to spend summers with my dad and his family. Can you tell me a funny memory you have with him?

Why do you write books?

Do you have any plans to write more books?

BONUS QUESTIONS

I’m thinking about writing a book. What suggestions do you have for me?

You went to college in Idaho. What did you like about living here?

What’s your favorite candy?

What advice do you have for me?

You can pre-order ‘Ten Thousand Tries’ right now and get it signed if you buy it here or here.

My dad is hosting a live virtual book club Aug. 3 and will speak with Amy, along with Mindy Rees. Mindy’s husband died from ALS in 2019. My dad is giving away 25 books so if you want to enter the giveaway, click here.

If you have any ideas for people I should interview or just want to say hi, send me an email: emmy@eastidahonews.com.