Emmy is asking 7 Questions about the big plans for Funland Amusement Park

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m talking with Dana Kirkham, the Chair of the Funland Renovation Committee. For over a century, Tautphaus Park served as a home for Funland, an amusement park full of carnival rides and concession stands. It’s been in Idaho Falls since 1947 but has changed ownership multiple times and is now closed.

A grassroots project is underway to restore Funland and make it better than ever. Dana told me about what’s happening and I asked her the following questions:

Tell us about the history of Funland.

Do you have any memories coming here as a child?

What do you hope to see happen with Funland?

Why should people help out?

When do you think the project will be done?

What rides will be here when the restoration is complete?

How can people help out?

You can donate, buy a brick and learn more about the Funland restoration project here.

