Emmy is asking 7 Questions about the big plans for Funland Amusement Park

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m talking with Dana Kirkham, the Chair of the Funland Renovation Committee. For over a century, Tautphaus Park served as a home for Funland, an amusement park full of carnival rides and concession stands. It’s been in Idaho Falls since 1947 but has changed ownership multiple times and is now closed.

A grassroots project is underway to restore Funland and make it better than ever. Dana told me about what’s happening and I asked her the following questions:

  • Tell us about the history of Funland.
  • Do you have any memories coming here as a child?
  • What do you hope to see happen with Funland?
  • Why should people help out?
  • When do you think the project will be done?
  • What rides will be here when the restoration is complete?
  • How can people help out?

You can donate, buy a brick and learn more about the Funland restoration project here.

If you have any ideas for people I should interview or just want to say hi, send me an email: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Emmy's on Facebook! Connect with her here.

