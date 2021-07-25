Idaho Fish and Game wants your help with Snake River fishing project

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

AMERICAN FALLS – Anglers, Idaho Fish and Game needs your help! Fish and Game is interested in knowing how many rainbow trout caught in the Snake River above American Falls Reservoir are from a hatchery or from wild origin. You can help by participating in a fin clipping effort with the rainbow trout you catch, even if you release the fish.

Here’s how.

There are four fin kiosks located throughout the upper portion of the Snake River between American Falls Reservoir and Gem Lake. These kiosks are located at McTucker ramp, Porterville ramp, Cherry Plant ramp and Shelley ramp. Each kiosk has envelopes and instructions on how to process a fin sample. Consider grabbing a couple of envelopes before starting your fishing adventure, especially if you are going to be releasing the rainbows you catch.

Rainbows can be identified by heavy spots on the head and white fin tips. If you catch a rainbow trout, clip a small portion (about the size of a hole punch) from one of its fins. A small fin clip as described will not affect the trout you release.

Place the fin clip in an envelope (found at the drop box at each kiosk). One fin clip from each rainbow should be placed in a separate envelope. If you continue fishing, just be sure to keep the envelope(s) dry until you are ready to drop it in the drop box.

When you are done with your fishing fun, deposit the envelope(s) in the drop box found at the kiosk.

These fin clips provide chromosomal information which can be used to determine a fish’s origin (hatchery or wild). This information helps Fish and Game understand if current fish management strategies are appropriate on this stretch of the Snake River.

Thanks to those anglers who help with this important monitoring effort. If you have any questions, contact the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at (208) 232-4703.

Ryan Hillyard | Idaho Fish and Game